Eminem shares letter from Dolly Parton in tribute to music icon: "Thank you for the kind words"

Detroit rapper Eminem joined several others paying tribute to singer and actress Dolly Parton on Tuesday.

The music mogul died at the age of 80, according to her family.

In a social post, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shared a letter he received from Parton after he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Parton was also inducted that same year.

According to the letter, Parton congratulated Mathers, saying, "Your performance was amazing and everybody said so. Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it."

Parton went on to say, "I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow."

Eminem said he never got a chance to formally meet Parton, but receiving the note "really had a an impact on me."

"She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense," he said in the social post. "Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."

In honor of Parton, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and state of Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday through Sept. 1. The order followed a similar order from President Trump.

"Dolly Parton represents the best of America's values. Her empathy, grit, and spirit define what a star can be in this country," Whitmer said in a statement. "Her legacy is embodied by her incredible commitment to literacy that has helped so many Michigan kids read. My condolences are with her family, fans, and all who had the pleasure of being touched by her music."