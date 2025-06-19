Eminem stalker sentenced to prison for breaking into rapper's home

A Michigan man accused of stalking rapper Eminem and breaking into his Clinton Township home will spend at least 18 years in prison.

Matthew David Hughes, 32, of Clinton Township, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 to 30 years in prison for first-degree home invasion and 3 to 7 1/2 years for aggravated stalking. Macomb County prosecutors say the two sentences will run consecutively to each other, and Hughes will serve at least 18 years. Hughes was also ordered to have no contact with Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

Hughes first broke into the rapper's home in April 2020 and told Eminem that he was going to kill him, according to previous testimony by law enforcement.

Hughes was arrested again for being on the rapper's property on Aug. 8, 2024.

"No one, celebrity or not, should ever feel unsafe in their own home," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. "This sentence sends a clear message that stalking and home invasion will be taken seriously in Macomb County and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Everyone has the right to privacy, safety, and peace of mind."

A jury convicted Hughes on May 7 of first-degree home invasion, aggravated stalking and second-offense habitual offender.