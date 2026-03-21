Emergency drill slated for Sunday morning at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed Sunday morning so that the tunnel authority and area first responders can host a cross-border emergency drill.

The annual Emergency Response Exercise is slated for 6 to 10 a.m., with normal tunnel operations to resume at 10 a.m.

Participants will include Detroit Police Department, Detroit Fire Department, Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Windsor Fire and Rescue, Essex-Windsor EMS, Windsor Police Services and Canada Border Services Security.

"This annual exercise is an important part of ensuring the Detroit Windsor Tunnel remains safe and prepared for any emergency," said Regine Beauboeuf, CEO of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel.

"Working together with our public safety partners on both sides of the border allows us to test and strengthen our emergency response procedures so that, in the unlikely event of an incident, we are ready to respond quickly and effectively."

The tunnel is currently one of two border traffic crossings between Detroit and Windsor; the other one being the Ambassador Bridge. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to open soon as a third gateway.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 15, 2026.