Emagine bringing back Winter Kids Series with $3 movies for all ages

(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Entertainment is bringing back its Winter Kids Series, allowing children and families to see kid's movies at all locations for a deep discount.

The series runs from Friday, Jan. 20 to Thursday, March 23, with a new movies playing every week.

Tickets are just $3 for all ages and magic pack concessions are available for $5.

Here is the schedule for the Winter Kids Series:

Jan. 20-26: Smallfoot

Jan. 27-Feb. 2: Scoob!

Feb. 3-9: Tom and Jerry The Movie

Feb. 10-16: Detective Pikachu

Feb. 17-23: Space Jam

Feb. 24-March 2: Space Jam: A New Legacy

March 3-9: The Lego Movie

March 10-16: The Lego Movie 2

March 17-23: The Lego Batman Movie