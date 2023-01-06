Emagine bringing back Winter Kids Series with $3 movies for all ages
(CBS DETROIT) - Emagine Entertainment is bringing back its Winter Kids Series, allowing children and families to see kid's movies at all locations for a deep discount.
The series runs from Friday, Jan. 20 to Thursday, March 23, with a new movies playing every week.
Tickets are just $3 for all ages and magic pack concessions are available for $5.
Here is the schedule for the Winter Kids Series:
Jan. 20-26: Smallfoot
Jan. 27-Feb. 2: Scoob!
Feb. 3-9: Tom and Jerry The Movie
Feb. 10-16: Detective Pikachu
Feb. 17-23: Space Jam
Feb. 24-March 2: Space Jam: A New Legacy
March 3-9: The Lego Movie
March 10-16: The Lego Movie 2
March 17-23: The Lego Batman Movie
