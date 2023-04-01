Elle Meyers Mike Stewart/CBS Detroit

Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol.

Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!) where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

After graduation, Elle spent time as a print and radio journalist in the Washington, D.C., area. She leaped headfirst into TV journalism after accepting a job at Fox 47 News in Lansing. There she led political coverage of the legislature, moderated two statewide gubernatorial debates and closely covered the 2022 race for the governor's mansion.

Elle says she loves covering politics because she can see their impact not just on Capitol Avenue but on main streets across the state. Her goal is to provide clear, unbiased coverage of elected officials and the policies they create.

When she's not working you can find her baking, working out, knitting or spending quality time with her favorite fur ball Jake.

Follow Elle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!