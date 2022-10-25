Election Day is two weeks away, 1.8M absentee ballots have been requested by Michigan voters

(CBS DETROIT) - Election Day on Nov. 8 is just two weeks away, and more than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by Michigan voters, and 771,967 absentee ballots have been turned in, according to state election officials.

In a news release issued by the Michigan Department of the State, officials encourage voters to hand-deliver absentee ballots to their local clerk's office or to a ballot drop box, in order to avoid any issues with postal delays.

Absentee ballots must be signed by the voter with a signature that matches what the local clerk has on file from that person's voter registration.

All absentee ballots must be received at the clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

To view the status of your absentee ballot, visit here.

Michiganders who still need to register to vote must do so at their local clerk's office, as online registration is now closed.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

For more information about voting in Michigan, visit here.