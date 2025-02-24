Elderly residents frustrated with city of Detroit's communication after water main break, flooding

In the one week since a water main break flooded more than 400 homes in southwest Detroit, many residents are still struggling to figure out what to do next.

Some of the area's elderly, like Diane and Gregory Belinsky, say the city's communication efforts have been frustrating.

The Belinskys have lived in their home on Army Street for more than 50 years. After the water main broke last week, they say the damage is so severe that they don't know when they will be able to return home.

"There was water coming in the side door, and it was coming in so strong that there's nothing you could do," said Diane Belinsky.

They say the last week has been full of changes and questions – with little answers from the city.

"They said, 'Oh yeah, you're still on the list. We're just running behind,'" said Gregory Belinsky.

The couple's daughter, Melissa Poe, jumped into action immediately, bringing them to her home in Lincoln Park to get them out of the cold.

"I'm worried that they're going to be forgotten, and their household won't be cleaned up or taken care of, or worse, they'll be taken advantage of," said Poe.

Their home was severely damaged by the disaster, completely flooding the basement and leaving it uninhabitable.

Poe says her parents have struggled to get concrete information from the city on the cleanup process that isn't online, and they have received little guidance on what to do next.

"My parents don't know how to submit it; they don't know how to scan things. They don't know how to upload or attach, it's just not something they do on a regular basis," said Poe.

Bryan Peckinpaugh with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says his teams have been knocking on doors all week long but plan to increase their efforts to ensure everyone is reached.

"We will have to go multiple times, have community meetings with these residents to make sure they understand the process and that we get everybody serviced, make sure everybody recovers and get back to their homes safely," said Peckinpaugh.

Diane Belinsky appreciates organizations' efforts to offer help and support and hopes the city keeps its word.

"It's okay to say that you care about us and what has happened to us and we're not responsible for what happened. I want them to care more. I want them to communicate better," she said.