Body camera video shows rescue of elderly couple from Detroit-area house fire

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Body camera footage shows the moment Plymouth Township police officers entered a burning home to rescue an elderly couple trapped inside.

Plymouth Township Police Chief James Knittel said the 911 call came in around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. A couple in their 70s stuck inside their burning home, struggling to get out.

"Our police officers were the first to arrive. Our firefighters were handling another incident at the time, so they were not able to get there right away. The people inside, because there was a lot of obstructions in the house, were having a hard time getting to the door," Knittel said.

He said at this point in the investigation, it appears the fire started in the basement near the furnace.

Officers fought the strong smoke to pull the man out of the home, before rescuing his wife. Both were pulled from the smoke-filled home within five minutes of the call. Knittel said the officers are heroes.

"As a police chief, I'm a resident here in Plymouth Township. I couldn't be more proud of these officers. They did a phenomenal job. Our citizens should be very proud of them," he said.

The couple was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.