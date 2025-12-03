Longtime Lakers center, NBA champion Elden Campbell dies at 57

Longtime NBA center Elden Campbell has died, according to multiple reports.

The 7-footer played his high school basketball at Morningside High School in Inglewood and was drafted by his hometown Lakers in 1990 out of Clemson University.

Clemson confirmed his death, first reported by the LA Times, in a post to social media. He played four seasons for the Tigers and remains their all-time leading scorer.

Campbell played eight full seasons for the Lakers before a midseason trade to the Charlotte Hornets in 1999. A major contributor, he was a key part of LA's early squads featuring Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, who each joined ahead of the 1996-97 season.

He was a member of the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons, which shocked the Lakers in a five-game NBA Finals upset to win the championship, his only title.

Over the course of his 15-year NBA career, he also had stops with the Charlotte, later New Orleans Hornets, Seattle Supersonics and New Jersey Nets.

In a post to social media, Lakers legend remembered Campbell, who he played with for two seasons and coached in his brief stint as head coach of the team in 1993-94.

"I just received devastating news that my former Lakers teammate and friend Elden Campbell has passed away. He was such a gentle soul," Johnson said in a post to X. "As a basketball player, he was extremely athletic. I loved throwing lobs to Elden because he could jump out the gym and had so much talent! Cookie and I are praying for his family and Lakers Nation as they mourn during this difficult time. Rest in peace Big E!"

His cause of death was unknown as of Wednesday morning.