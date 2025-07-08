Michigan officials say there are "significant deficiencies" in Wyandotte's water system

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued a report that there are "significant deficiencies" in the management of Wyandotte's water system.

But the city says the water is safe, adding "it consistently meets or exceeds all state and federal water quality standards."

"There is no known current risk to public health from the City's drinking water, and we are fully committed to maintaining that record," the city said on its website.

The respective statements spin out of a notice that Michigan EGLE issued April 30, citing "significant deficiencies" in the areas of treatment, distribution system, finished water storage and management/operations. The letter was also sent to the Wayne County Health Department.

"The most significant observations during the Survey are the need for adequate

investment in capital improvement projects, completion of maintenance activities, and

adequate investment in staffing," EGLE said in its letter. "There are several indications the City is not keeping up with capital investments, especially in the distribution system and future operational and maintenance needs may overwhelm the available budget and resources."

The four matters listed as significant deficiencies were:

Failure to keep up with an inspection schedule for backflow prevention and cross-connections.

Damage to the vents at one reservoir.

Assorted debris, such as tennis balls and beverage containers, was found at another reservoir.

A water treatment process that didn't include a specified method of mixing the treatment chemical into the raw water.

The city was given 120 days to either correct the significant deficiencies noted or submit a "corrective action plan" that EGLE will review.

There were also other matters noted as deficiencies, such as an inspection report that showed zebra mussels found near an entrance to a water intake pipe, and routine maintenance schedules, such as hydrant flushing that was not implemented "due to inadequate staffing."

In addition, the city of Wyandotte has not included fluoride treatment for several years. "If fluoride treatment is not continued, the appropriate local procedures need to be followed," the letter says. "It is imperative for the water supply to notify the public so residents can make informed decisions about their oral health."

On that detail, the city has replied, "Fluoridation of drinking water is not required by law. The City discontinued fluoride treatment in 2015 during a treatment plant rehabilitation project. Fluoride levels are monitored and disclosed in the City's annual Consumer Confidence Reports, and residents are encouraged to consult with their dental professionals about supplemental fluoride needs."

Wyandotte officials say after the April report was issued, the city's Municipal Services took steps toward "actively addressing all recommendations." This includes a series of repairs at the reservoirs and evaluation of its filtration method.

In the meantime, the EGLE staff noted that during the three years before its report was issued, the city had taken a number of steps to address water facility operations and improvements.