With grocery prices continuing to strain household budgets, hundreds of Ecorse residents received a helping hand Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

Community leaders and volunteers teamed up to distribute 700 free turkeys, giving families one less expense to worry about as they prepare for the holiday.

For many households, a Thanksgiving turkey can be one of the most expensive items on the November shopping list. That reality brought hundreds of people to Ecorse, where families lined up for the giveaway.

"I'm here to give me a, like, turkey for Thanksgiving," resident Kelvin Althimer said.

The Benford GPR Group organized the effort in partnership with UAW Local 600, the Ecorse Historical Society and Ecorse Public Schools. Volunteers spent the afternoon loading turkeys into vehicles and helping residents prepare for Thanksgiving.

Ecorse Public Schools Superintendent Joshua Talison said the giveaway comes at a critical time for families facing rising costs.

"We're dealing with some hard times, with high expenses going around, and we can do something that takes off of someone's plate. I think it's a blessing on our behalf to be able to do that to our community," Talison said.

Talison said community members responded quickly to news of the giveaway.

"We put out a code red, a bat signal, whatever you want to call it, to make sure everyone has something," he said.

Organizers planned to distribute 700 turkeys, drawing a steady stream of families from across the Downriver community as Thanksgiving approaches.