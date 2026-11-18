An Eastpointe woman is facing multiple charges after prosecutors allege she shot at a man she invited to her home and falsely claimed he was an intruder when her boyfriend came home and confronted him.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 34-year-old Lasacia Gore was arraigned on Wednesday on one count of discharging a firearm in or at a building, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of false report of a felony, one count of lying to a police officer and two counts of felony firearm.

Gore received a $30,000 cash/surety bond or 10%. She must wear a steel cuff GPS tether if released and is ordered to home confinement.

Prosecutors say that on Nov. 16, Gore contacted Eastpointe police to report that an unknown man broke into her home and was fighting her boyfriend. Prosecutors say Gore allegedly fired a shot at the person, whom she claimed was an intruder.

An investigation found that Gore invited the man to her home and left the door unlocked. Prosecutors say Gore's boyfriend unexpectedly returned to the home and found the man inside, believing that he was an intruder. The boyfriend confronted the man, resulting in a physical altercation.

"Firing a weapon during a dispute puts lives at risk and can have devastating consequences. Equally troubling are allegations that someone attempted to mislead law enforcement about what actually happened. Police officers must be able to rely on accurate information when responding to dangerous situations. We take both gun violence and the integrity of criminal investigations seriously, and those who engage in such conduct must be held accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Gore is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 2.