Eastpointe elementary school teacher federally charged with possession of child pornography

An Eastpointe, Michigan, elementary school teacher is accused of possessing child pornography while attempting to enter the United States from Canada, according to federal court documents filed Wednesday.

Martin Daryl Waskowski, 38, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was attempting to enter the U.S. through a border crossing in Vermont on Dec. 3. According to an affidavit, Department of Homeland Security agents reviewed digital devices he had during a secondary inspection at the crossing.

Agents found a tab in the Photos application on Waskowski's phone that had around six sexually explicit photos involving children under the age of 14 with what appeared to be men, according to court documents. One of the files had a listed date of March 2, 2025, and another was dated July 13, 2025.

Waskowski told agents in an interview that he "admitted seeking and receiving materials that he acknowledged were child pornography," according to the affidavit. He also admitted that he previously attempted and did produce child pornography with a spy camera in a bathroom in his house, the document said.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Waskowski's home on Dec. 5 and seized an external hard drive that contained "several thousand" files of child pornography, the affidavit said. They also found an "apparent" hidden camera that looked like a magnetic phone charger.

Court records at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan show Waskowski is charged with one count each of sexual exploitation of children and attempt, and possession of child pornography. A grand jury in Vermont federally charged him with one count each of transporting child pornography and possessing child pornography, according to court records.

Eastpointe Community Schools said in a written statement earlier this month that it was notified of Waskowski's arrest on Dec. 5, and that it took "immediate action" to place Waskowski on leave. The district added that "the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the district to see if it has taken any further action since releasing its statement.

Waskowski has worked at Pleasantview Elementary School for three years, according to the district.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.