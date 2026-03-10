Eastpointe car hauler fatality listed as Michigan's 5th workplace death of 2026

The fatal accident involving a car hauler March 4 in Eastpointe, Michigan, has been recorded as the state's fifth workplace-related death during 2026.

The victim, a 55-year-old man from Missouri, was unloading a vehicle from the car hauler about 5:40 p.m. that day on Gratiot Avenue near 10 Mile Road, Eastpointe police said at the time.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as MIOSHA, said in its report that a vehicle door inadvertently struck the hydraulic control level for the vehicle's upper platform. The upper platform rose, trapping the man.

By the time first responders arrived, he had already died from the injuries.

The victim was a business owner, according to the state report.

There were 45 workplace-related deaths in Michigan investigated by MIOSHA during 2025.

The above video originally aired on March 5, 2025.