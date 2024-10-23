Eastern Michigan University professor suspended after arrested in sting operation involving Chris Hansen

(CBS DETROIT) - An Eastern Michigan University professor has been suspended after being arrested last month.

The arrest was part of a sting operation for a TV show starring reporter Chris Hansen, best known for the series "To Catch a Predator."

EMU junior Emily Wright was disturbed to hear the news.

"It's an incredibly unfortunate thing to hear. I feel like, especially with being a professor and someone who's so involved in the community and our local community, it's that's just really sad," Wright said.

Huron Township Department of Public Safety director Everette Robbins could not confirm the identity and occupation of the individual arrested because formal charges are still pending.

But he did reference a Facebook post on the department's page. The post included a summary of the operation that resulted in two arrests for soliciting a minor for sex. It includes a link to the "Takedown" episode with Hansen.

"As like, as awful as this is, it's almost like you can't be shocked because you just, you see it all the time, like the world's just turned upside down," said student Riley Shore.

EMU released a statement on the professor's arrest. It says, in part, "The actions the individual is accused of are detestable and abhorrent and stand against everything the university stands for. Although the investigation remains ongoing, the University is not aware of any allegations against the individual that involve University employees or students."

Mannari and the other man arrested were released by law enforcement after 72 hours.

EMU has suspended Mannari and banned him from campus. He is also prohibited from contacting anyone at the school.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said it received a warrant for this individual and is reviewing the case.