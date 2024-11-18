Eastern Michigan University joining community organizations for drive-thru giveaway

E. coli outbreak linked to carrots, Lions move to 9-1 with rout of Jaguars and more top stories

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Eastern Michigan University is joining community organizations for the "Thankful For You" Drive-Thru giveaway this week to provide food for hundreds of families this holiday season.

The annual event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, will offer turkeys, hams, pies, produce and more, according to a news release. Organizers aim to fill 500 cars.

"This year's event holds special significance as Eastern celebrates its 175th anniversary in Ypsilanti," EMU President James Smith said in a statement. "My wife Connie and I couldn't imagine a better way to honor this milestone than by giving back to the community we call home."

The event will be held at the George Gervin GameAbove Center, 799 Hewitt Road in Ypsilanti.

For more information, visit EMU's website.