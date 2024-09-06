Eastern Michigan University participating in 3rd annual "Explore Ypsi" program providing gift cards to students

(YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Eastern Michigan University is partnering with Engage @ EMU for the third annual "Explore Ypsi" program, which will provide $10 gift cards throughout the semester.

The program will offer 2,000 gift cards to EMU students, faculty, and staff, according to a news release. The cards are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Boone Hall 203 and can be used at 25 local businesses, such as dining, hair care, and hardware stores. This year's program will include the Ypsilanti Farmers Market.

Students and staff can receive one gift card per valid EMU email.

"The program doesn't just support students and staff," Sam Carter, communications and operations manager for Engage @ EMU, said in a statement. "It supports our whole community. When I used my gift card as a student, I got the opportunity to uncover Ypsilanti in a way that I would not have been able to without the extra money."

For more information on where to use the card, visit the Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority's website.