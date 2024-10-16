Eastern Michigan University awarded $45K for scholarships, programs

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University was awarded $45,000 from the Whirlpool Corporation to support scholarships and programs.

The university received 10 $2,500 scholarships for students in the Brotherhood Sisterhood Scholars Program, which assists first-year students in transitioning to postsecondary education and adulthood, according to a news release. Eligible students must complete their first year in the program, carry a 2.8 GPA, may not qualify for merit-based aid and must be registered for at least 12 credit hours.

Additionally, the Eastern Michigan University Black Alumni Endowed Scholarship received $10,000 from the Whirlpool Corporation. Students who are interested in applying must be in good academic standing and registered for the specific semester. Applicants must submit an essay.

The corporation awarded $10,000 to the EMU Black Homecoming, which will host an alumni mixer on Thursday and The Divine Nine Game Day Kickoff March that will precede Saturday's homecoming game.

"On behalf of the university, I'd like to thank Whirlpool for their generosity," EMU chief diversity officer Dwight Hamilton said in a statement. "This gift will support diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging-focused programs and initiatives within the university that are extremely important and valuable to helping students achieve their goals of graduating and pursuing careers. I commend Whirlpool for assisting us in the creation of opportunities for all people."