Eastern Michigan University participating in entrepreneurship program focused on climate change solutions

(CBS DETROIT) — Eastern Michigan University will join the global Climate Entrepreneurship Exchange program, which will allow students to participate in virtual sessions focused on climate change.

The program will involve undergraduates at four Michigan universities and three North African countries, according to a news release. Other schools include Wayne State University, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, as well as institutes in Egypt, Morocco, and Libya.

The program is offering four eight-week sessions beginning in February. Students in each session will participate in a pitch competition to provide solutions for climate change. The winning teams from each session will then advance to the final competition. The top two winning teams will receive a weeklong immersion trip in August 2026. Michigan students will travel to Morocco and North African students will travel to Michigan.

The William Davidson Institute at the University of Michigan is hosting the program and is supported by the J. Christopher Stevens Virtual Exchange Initiative, which is part of the U.S. Department of State.

"This program offers our students a unique opportunity to engage in global collaboration while addressing critical climate issues by developing entrepreneurial solutions," Kimberley Barker, a full-time senior lecturer for EMU's College of Business, said in a statement. "By participating in this free program, EMU Undergraduate students will enhance their entrepreneurial skills and contribute to innovative solutions that have the potential to make a significant impact."

EMU students interested in participating in the program must apply by Dec. 20. For more information on the program and to apply, visit the program's website.