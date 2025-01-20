Eastern Michigan men's basketball games flagged for unusual gambling activity

Search continues for missing Warren woman, inauguration held for Trump and more top stories

Eastern Michigan played two men's college basketball games this season that were flagged for unusual betting, a university spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

The Eagles' game at Central Michigan on Tuesday and against Wright State on Dec. 21 had suspicious gambling activity that prompted betting firm Integrity Compliance 360 to alert its clients, ESPN first reported Friday.

Eastern Michigan University spokesman Greg Steiner said the school became aware of the matter on Wednesday.

"At this time, we do not know anything further about what may have precipitated the suspicious activity," Steiner said. "We are working with the Mid-American Conference and will provide further details as we learn additional information."

IC360's clients include sportsbooks, college conferences, universities and professional leagues.

The betting firm alerted clients that a bettor attempted to place their largest wager to date on Central Michigan to cover the spread in the first half of a Mid-American Conference game against the Eagles.

Messages seeking comment were left with IC360, the MAC and the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Eastern Michigan won at Bowling Green 68-62 on Saturday.