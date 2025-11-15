Eastern Michigan rolls past Ball State 24-9; Creighton gets 200th win as coach

Noah Kim threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Eastern Michigan topped Ball State 24-9 on Saturday, making Eagles coach Chris Creighton the 38th FBS coach all-time with 200 career wins.

Joshua Scott had an interception for the Eagles (4-7, 4-4 Mid-American Conference), who held the Cardinals (4-6, 3-3) to 225 total yards and three field goals.

Kim scored on a 1-yard sneak to cap a 58-yard on the first Eastern Michigan possession. Kim's 43-yard connection to Jamarien Wheeler made it 14-3 before a field goal made it 17-3.

Tavierre Dunlap scored on a 36- yard run in between a pair of Ball State field goals. Cardinals kicker DC Pippin connected from 32, 35 and 38 yards.

Kim was 18 of 29 for 229 yards.

As the Eagles won for the 399th time in program history, Creighton became the fourth active coach with 200 wins. He is the fifth coach with 200 wins to coach in the MAC, joining Brian Kelly (Central Michigan, Nick Saban (Toledo), Woody Hayes (Miami) and Don Nehlen (Bowling Green) but he was the only one to get his 200th in the MAC.