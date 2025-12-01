Eastbound tolls have increased for Blue Water Bridge into Canada

Tolls have increased for eastbound traffic on the Blue Water Bridge into Canada, the Michigan Department of Transportation says.

As of Monday, the toll rate for crossing the eastbound span from Port Huron, Michigan, will be $5 U.S. currency for passenger vehicles. This planned increase of $1 is meant to help offset increasing maintenance and operational costs, in addition to improvements at the Blue Water Bridge Plaza.

This is the second step in a staggered toll increase that started in 2024, when the tolls also went up by $1.

Trucks and buses will pay $5.25 per axle. The EDGE Pass Commuter rate includes a 50-cent discount per crossing.

The Blue Water Bridge crosses the St. Clair River at the southern end of Lake Huron. The bridge opened in 1938, and a second span was added in 1997. There are three lanes of traffic in each direction between Port Huron in Michigan and Point Edward in Ontario. The Port Huron entrance is near the interchange of Interstates 94 and 69.

Eastbound motorists pay the tolls with credit or debit card, mobile pay, or the EDGE Pass.