East Lansing man indicted on kidnapping, rape charges

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from East Lansing has been indicted on charges in connection to kidnapping, raping and sexually exploiting teens.

Arisknight Arkin-Everett Winfree has been charged with kidnapping, coercing and enticing someone to travel for illegal sexual activity, attempted coercion and enticement and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

"These alleged crimes, and the facts behind them, portray an online predator who methodically planned and executed his criminal scheme," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "We are handling this case with the utmost seriousness and will continue to work every day to protect the public – and especially our young people – from those online who would do them harm."

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Winfree allegedly posted a false advertisement for an au pair and arranged for an Italian teen to travel to East Lansing to work for him. He then kidnapped and raped her.

Messages between Winfree and the girl regarding the false au pair advertisement (left) and messages between Winfree and his friend about recruiting more high school girls to sexually exploit. U.S. Department of Justice

While luring her, Winfree told her his fictional family loved nature and that she would have so much fun living there.

"Once she arrived, Winfree demanded the Italian teen clean his house before handcuffing her, placing a ball gag in her mouth, and raping her," according to the U.S. Department of Justice. "Winfree used his false au pair advertisement to lure another teenager into traveling to his house, this one from Kansas. When her family realized the situation was not safe, they contacted the police, who then responded and removed her from Winfree's house."

In addition, Winfree recorded himself having sexual intercourse with one minor girl and convinced another girl to send him pornographic videos through Snapchat.

In messages to a friend, Winfree said he wanted one of the girls to recruit more teens for him to sexually exploit.

A criminal complaint was filed against Winfree on Jan. 23, and he was arrested the following day, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In addition, a magistrate judge ordered him detained pending grand jury review.

"While the harm Mr. Winfree is alleged to have inflicted on these victims cannot be undone, the charges announced are a first step towards getting justice for the brave young women who came forward to tell their stories," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "More young women would have undoubtedly been victimized but for the hard work of the FBI and the East Lansing Police Department. We remain committed to working with our partners to pursue those who seek to harm members of our community."