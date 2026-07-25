Early voting underway in Michigan for August 2026 primary election

Early voting for the August 2026 primary election in Michigan started on Saturday.

The option for early voting has been available for state residents since the 2024 presidential primary. The Detroit Department of Elections on Saturday hosted a Get Out to Vote event, where voters said they loved being able to take advantage of short lines and cast their vote.

"We all come out here and support and make sure everybody's voice is heard because that's basically what voting is all about," London Maiden, a voter, said.

"It's important that your children see you doing the right thing," Janice Winfrey, city clerk for the City of Detroit, said. "It's important that it's a learning opportunity for them so they can know what voting is."

"It's really important to have a vote because you want to be able to voice your opinion on what matters in your community," Jordan Briggs, a voter, said.

Saturday marked the first of nine days of early voting throughout Michigan. During the early voting season, registered voters can check in during designated days and hours with an election clerk, complete a paper ballot and insert their ballot into a tabulator. Voters said they wish the state had early voting years ago. They said they feel empowered.

"People may not feel like it, but when you have a chance to be able to voice what you think is right, I feel like you should go out and take that chance every time," Briggs said.

Voters can find the location and hours of operation of their early voting site on the state website. Some sites have different hours than others.

Voters can instead choose to vote on Election Day, Aug. 4, at their assigned polling locations or with an absentee ballot.

Winfrey is urging people to take advantage of early voting.

"Make a plan and vote because it is oh so important, in particular in this election," she said.

Early voting goes through Aug. 2, with some jurisdictions extending to Aug. 3.