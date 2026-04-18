Detroit Metro therapy dog Kevin has died, airport authority said

One of the therapy dogs that greeted passengers at Detroit Metro Airport has died, the airport authority said Saturday.

Kevin, an 8-year-old male toy fox terrier that was one of the original DTW Dogs, was known for wearing a pilot hat as he rode in a stroller around the airport complex. A sign on his stroller told visitors, "Pet me!" as he toured the terminals with volunteer airport ambassadors.

A male toy fox terrier named Kevin was one of the original DTW Dogs who greeted passengers at Detroit Metro Airport. The airport authority announced his death on April 18, 2026. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

"He brought comfort and smiles to so many. He will always be part of the DTW family," the airport authority said.

The DTW Dogs Pet Therapy Program is meant to greet passengers and guests with certified therapy dogs who are members of the Rochester-based Fur Angels Pet Therapy Group. The goal is to help alleviate some of the stress that may result during travel, the airport authority said.

The airport greetings take place at both the Evans and McNamara Terminals, and several dogs have participated in the program over the years.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 23, 2022.