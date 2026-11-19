Natural gas rates through DTE will remain at their January 2027 level for about two years, as the utility company has decided to wait before requesting another rate hike.

"Today, we announced that DTE Gas rates will remain unchanged for two years as we hold off on filing a new rate request. We recognize that any change in a customer's bill matters, and that household budgets are feeling stretched," the company said on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to keep our costs down through operational efficiencies and to plan our investments carefully to limit the need for rate changes. We'll keep focusing on what matters: managing costs while continuing the critical work that keeps natural gas service safe and reliable for 1.4 million customers across Michigan."

In September, the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $74.52 million net rate increase for DTE gas customers. A typical residential customer will see an increase of 3.34% in their monthly bill when that rate hike takes effect in January, the public service commission said.

DTE provides natural gas service to about 1.2 million customers primarily in the Wayne and Washtenaw counties of Southeast Michigan, in an area that overlaps with part of its electricity service region, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission.