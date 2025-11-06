DTE Energy offering assistance through Low-Income Self-Sufficiency Plan amid government shutdown

More than a month into the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, worries over how families will be able to pay their bills run high.

To offer support, DTE Energy is focusing on finding solutions for customers through its Low-Income Self-Sufficiency Plan.

"The need is great, and it is not lost on us that customers really need and rely on this assistance," said Evette Hollins, vice president of customer and community engagement at DTE Energy. "Based on their income and their usage, their bill gets reduced to an affordable amount for 24 months. If they make on-time payments during that 24-month period, the program will also forgive up to $3,000 in past due balances or arrears."

Hollins says the program is designed to give households stability and peace of mind by offering fixed monthly payments and complete shutoff protection.

"It's really a great way for customers to get back on their feet," said Hollins.

CBS News Detroit dug deeper and found that the work to support Michiganders stretches far past the metro limits.

"There is an extreme amount of collaboration that happens across the state to ensure that we are kind of holding each other's hands in this process of advocating on behalf of our customers," said Hollins.

Hollins says their partnerships with community organizations like The Heat and Warmth Fund and United Way's 2-1-1 allow them to help nearly 5% of Detroiters struggling to make ends meet.

"That opens this program to thousands of families who otherwise would not have had access to this program. And again, there's funding available today for customers who need help," said Hollins.

CBS News Detroit found additional energy assistance resources for residents, including Senior Winter Protection, Active Military Protection and Medical Emergency Protection.

Hollins encourages anyone who may be in need to reach out.

"We do a lot of boots on the ground, as I like to call it, community work to ensure that our customers know that we're there, not just by calling us, but we're physically in their neighborhoods as well," said Hollins.