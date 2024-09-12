Watch CBS News
DTE contractor killed while on the job in Macomb County

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A DTE Energy contractor was killed on Thursday while on the job in Macomb County, the utility company confirmed.

The incident happened in the 69000 block of Powell Road.

Officials say the 61-year-old man was killed after coming in contact with "overhead equipment."

"Our teams are currently on the scene, working with first responders and local officials to assist with the investigation," DTE said in a statement.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is ongoing.

