Dry wells spark concern in Monroe County, Michigan

Concerns are growing in Monroe County, Michigan, where some residents in Whiteford Township say their wells are running dry.

For Lindsay Daschner, water is everything.

"Without a quality source of water, we literally can't function. Plants require day-to-day care, and not knowing whether or not we're going to have something good come out of the faucet is a really scary feeling," said Daschner.

Daschner owns Forget Me Not Farms, where she says her well suddenly ran dry earlier this year.

"So, in February, one of our wells ran out of water, and it was a very scary feeling. Granted, we were only out of water for a couple days, but we had the well driller come out, and we found out that our static water level dropped over 20 feet in a 10-month period," said Daschner.

Daschner is not alone, as township leaders say complaints have been growing over the past few years.

"A lot of people in our township over the last three to five years have had wells that are going dry. What we in the township are embarking on is to kind of find out what the cause is, probably not just one cause, which makes it a more complex issue," said Township Supervisor Jeff Thomas.

Part of that complexity is the ground beneath it all.

"All the groundwater is connected, so when you change flow somewhere, it can affect the flow somewhere else, and that can go both directions," said Sarah Brownlee, professor of Environmental Science & Geology and Wayne State University.

Experts say that with this kind of terrain, water can move quickly, and changes in one place can impact wells miles away.

"They drive by the pit, and they see this water come through these strong pumps. They wonder why the pit has so much water to pump, but they have none," said John Chandler, chairperson of the Karst Aquifer Coalition of Monroe County.

A consulting firm hired by the township says it's still too early to draw conclusions.

"We haven't found any evidence of anything yet. We're still in the preliminary stage of obtaining the data and putting in the machine to see how everything works," said Dave Kubiske, Principal Engineer, David Arthur Consultants.

CBS News Detroit reached out to StoneCo Michigan, which owns the quarry, for comment, but has not heard back.

A spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) sent the following statement: