Dry January giving participants time to "dry out"

(CBS DETROIT)- Are you participating in Dry January? Swearing off alcohol for a whole month may be challenging for some, and during that time, businesses that serve alcohol are adjusting.

"Lively!" says a self-proclaimed bright eyed and bushy tailed Zack Davis, who is making the most of his Dry January.

"We all have the holiday druthers. You know, we get a little bit into the spirit and probably into the spirits a little bit too much and beginning of the year we just decided to take a break dry out," says Davis.

He, like many others this year, are looking for ways to still partake in gatherings but also cut out the alcohol. This, leaving breweries to create an alternative.

"We're seeing trends for N/A beer throughout the year," says Dayne Bartscht, Managing Partner at Eastern Market Brewing Co.

N/A beer, or non-alcoholic beer, is on the rise for those looking for the taste of craft beer without the alcohol. Bartscht says his brewery has been experimenting for years, using specific machinery to separate the alcohol from their brews.

"Especially younger generations that's not always about the alcohol, it's more about the flavor and the experiences that they have. There's also substitutes in the industry. You're having people go to wine or even cannabis and so always trying to change and be different is really important," says Bartscht.

Davis says for him, its about the reset. He says Dry January has helped him focus on the things that matter.

"You are focusing on the things that are more important. You know, spending more time on hobbies, a little less time at the bar and a little more time on yourself and your loved ones," Davis concluded.