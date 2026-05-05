Dry conditions, high winds, feeding wildfire risk in parts of Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says elevated fire danger has been observed across parts of the state.

The conditions are fueled by downed trees and branches left by the March 2025 ice storm. The severe weather at the time damaged around 3 million acres of land.

"Even with the heavy rains this spring, recent drier weather in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Michigan means that last year's grasses and leaves are becoming dry and will readily burn," said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

"In the ice storm area from last spring, the downed wood has been on the ground for a year, is starting to dry out, and can contribute to much hotter and more dangerous conditions if a fire gets started. While the temperatures have dropped, we are expecting to see elevated fire danger continue as we get closer to the weekend."

Despite freeze warnings in effect early this week in Northern Lower Michigan, the National Weather Service in Gaylord urged area residents on Tuesday to be aware of wildfire dangers.

An elevated fire danger notice issued by the National Weather Service for Northern Lower Michigan on May 5, 2026. National Weather Service

The DNR says that nine out of 10 wildfires in Michigan are caused by human activity, such as burning yard waste, leaving campfires unattended, using power equipment and off-road vehicles amid dry conditions, or dragging trailer chains that can cause sparks.

"There is fire danger associated with a lot of our favorite outdoor activities," Rogers said. "We want people to enjoy the outdoors, but we're asking everyone to be especially aware this season because the downed wood adds greater risk and volatility."

Wildfire prevention and management techniques vary across the state.

Part of Michigan is included in a zone where burn permits are required; in other areas, local fire authorities monitor local conditions.