Drunk-driving suspect runs into River Raisin in Monroe, found about 2 miles away

A teenager faces drunk-driving and other charges after running away from police in Monroe, using the River Raisin as his escape route.

The 17-year-old Monroe-area resident was found about 45 minutes later near a gas station along I-75's Exit 15 (North Dixie Highway), the Monroe Police Department said. That's about two miles away from where the car he was driving crashed into a tree in a city park near downtown Monroe. Police said the suspect was still wet from the river when they found him.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

In the meantime, an 18-year-old woman from the Southgate area, a passenger in the abandoned vehicle, was treated at the scene by Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance crews for injuries she received during the crash.

First responders check the scene of a car crash Sept. 30, 2026, at Soldiers and Sailors Park, along the River Raisin near downtown Monroe, Michigan. Monroe Public Safety Department

The circumstances started at about 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, when police tried to stop a vehicle near East Third and Jerome Streets. The driver initially slowed down but then sped off and failed to stop at the intersection at East First Street.

Police attempted to pursue the vehicle, but lost sight of it as they approached East Front Street. Shortly afterward, the vehicle crashed into a tree in Soldiers and Sailors Park, which is along East Front Street and the River Raisin near Jerome Street.

Monroe Police Department officers and Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies searched for the driver and learned he went into the river as he ran off. He was later found along North Dixie Highway.

After the teen was taken into custody, police said they noticed signs that he had been drinking. The teen was sent for a medical evaluation before he was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

Police say they forwarded the case to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review. The requested charges are fleeing and eluding, operating while intoxicated and driving without a license.