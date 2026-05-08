Drug investigation resulted in officers confiscating over $10k in cash, Michigan troopers say

Detectives confiscated over $10,000 cash, along with narcotics and a firearm, after serving a search warrant Thursday in Westland, Michigan.

The Michigan State Police said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team was working on a drug trafficking case, adding that the suspect was a convicted felon who lives in Westland.

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team seized cash, narcotics and a firearm after serving a search warrant in Westland, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

When the search warrant was served, officers seized 128 grams of fentanyl, over an ounce of crystal methamphetamine, 481 suboxone strips and a firearm. They also seized over $10,000 in cash and assets with the intent to forfeit.

The suspect remains in custody, pending prosecutor review.

MNET was assisted by the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post, the Canton Police Department and Downriver SWAT.

This investigation was supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program, which is awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice; then administered by the Michigan State Police.