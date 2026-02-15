Driver crashes stolen car after leading police on short chase in Warren

Police in Warren, Michigan, are investigating after they said a motorist crashed a stolen sedan following a brief pursuit on Friday night.

Officers attempted to stop a stolen Ford Fusion on Van Dyke Avenue near 11 Mile Road around 10:45 p.m., according to officials. The driver refused to stop and led police on a short chase that ended when the sedan crashed on a side street near the intersection of 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

Multiple people left the Ford on foot, according to police. The officers apprehended a male passenger who was taken to the hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. Officials have yet to disclose the age of the male.

Two other people at the scene were detained and later released. Police said that, as of Sunday afternoon, the driver hasn't been found, though they added there is no active threat to the community.

A Warren police patrol vehicle was damaged during the incident, according to officials.