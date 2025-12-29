Driver dies after inadvertently shooting himself, striking pedestrian with car, Detroit police say

A man has died after Detroit police say he inadvertently shot himself while driving and hit a pedestrian with his vehicle on Monday.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Roselawn Street.

Police say the pedestrian, an adult male, was taken to a hospital in temporary serious condition. Police have not released the name or age of the driver or the pedestrian.

Detroit police's fatal squad is investigating the incident. DPD has not released any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.