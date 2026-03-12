Driver of car injured in crash with school bus in Lenawee County, sheriff says

A crash involving a Lenawee County Intermediate School District bus and another vehicle about 7:12 a.m. Thursday resulted in a highway closure near Blissfield, Michigan.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said preliminary information are that the bus driver and a bus aide both have minor injuries and that the students are not physically hurt. However, deputies said, the driver of the car has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

There were five students on board the bus at the time of the crash, the Lenawee County ISD reported. "Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved was evaluated by medical personnel," the district said. "Families of the students were notified following the incident. ... The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority, and we appreciate the quick response of first responders and the care shown to those involved."

The sheriff's office said it will provide additional details later.

The Michigan Department of Transportation's MI Drive map shows that both directions of U.S. 223 between Grosvenor Highway and Wellsville Highway were closed as a result of the crash. That section of highway in Lenawee County remained closed at 9:19 a.m.

