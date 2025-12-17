Driver killed in crash on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

Part of Interstate 94 in Metro Detroit was closed for around five hours early Wednesday in the aftermath of a fatal crash in St. Clair Shores.

The accident was reported about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-94, just north of Eight Mile Road, St. Clair Shores Police said. When police arrived, they found a sport utility vehicle had gone up the embankment and struck a tree.

The SUV was engulfed in flames, and it was later learned that one person was dead inside the vehicle.

St. Claire Shores Fire Department arrived to handle the fire. Michigan State Police also provided accident investigation assistance for local police.

The Michigan Department of Transportation posted traffic advisories until the highway reopened.