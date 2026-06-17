Driver seriously injured after car, semi-truck collide on Lapeer Road

An Attica Township man was critically injured after his car and a semi-truck collided on Wednesday morning in Oakland County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 5:23 a.m. on Lapeer Road (M-24) near West Oakwood Road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. All southbound lanes of Lapeer Road were closed for a time as a result of the crash.

A 2014 Buick Regal driven by a 30-year-old Attica Township man was southbound on North Lapeer Road, north of West Oakwood Road, at the time, deputies said. A 2024 Western Star semi-truck, driven by a 34-year-old Genesee Township man, was northbound on North Lapeer Road and tried to use the median crossover.

Deputies said their preliminary investigation indicates the truck then turned into the path of the southbound Buick. "However, speed on the part of the Buick may have contributed to the severity of the collision," deputies said.

The Buick driver was trapped inside the car, and had to be extricated by Oxford Township Fire Department crews. He was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he was reported in critical condition later in the day.

The truck driver was not injured.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is working with deputies from the Oxford Township Substation on the investigation. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Drone Unit assisted on scene.