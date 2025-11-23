Driver, 26, hospitalized after rollover crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

A 26-year-old motorist is in the hospital after the vehicle they were driving hit a tree and rolled over in Detroit on Sunday morning, the Michigan State Police said.

The crash on Lodge Freeway near the ramp to westbound Interstate 94 was reported around 7:45 a.m. Responding troopers saw the Romulus, Michigan, driver was trapped inside the Chevrolet Suburban they were driving, officials said.

Detroit firefighters at the scene extracted the driver from the Suburban. Police said they were unconscious and had a faint pulse before they were taken to the hospital.

According to officials, the driver appeared to miss the ramp to I-94, went up a grassy embankment and hit a tree. The vehicle then overturned.

"There doesn't appear to be any braking involved in this crash," police said. "Additionally, it appears this crash might have happened hours earlier as [the] vehicle was only visible when the sun came out."

First Lieutenant Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police said it's unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.