Driver hospitalized after shooting with police in Ecorse

An officer and a driver are both recovering after an early morning shooting in Ecorse, Michigan, the Dearborn Police Department said.

The confrontation happened at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Southfield Road.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting began when officers who are assigned to the Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium attempted to take occupants of a vehicle into custody amid an investigation into several dozen vehicle break-ins around Metro Detroit, Dearborn police said. The officers then attempted to arrest the suspects on Southfield Road.

In response, Dearborn police say, the driver accelerated the vehicle and struck a task force officer.

Another task force officer fired his weapon, striking the driver.

The suspect sped off, but was taken into custody after a pursuit. Both the driver and the officer were taken to a local hospital, where they were being treated for their injuries.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police have now taken over the investigation.

The Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium is a regional task force managed by the Dearborn Police Department. The team works with federal, state, county, and local law enforcement agencies to investigate organized auto theft and related crimes in the region.