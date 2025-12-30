Driver freed from wreckage after car collides with semi-truck in Oakland County

An 87-year-old man was injured and trapped in his car during a two-vehicle crash in front of a Walmart in Oakland County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating, said a semi-truck was in the process of exiting the Walmart parking lot onto Pontiac Trail, when a westbound Chevrolet Malibu struck the rear section of the trailer. As a result of the impact, the car driver was pinned inside his vehicle.

The Commerce Township Fire Department responded to the scene and freed the 87-year-old man from the wreckage. He was taken to Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital. Deputies said his injuries are believed to be minor. The truck driver was not injured.

The truck driver was issued a citation in connection with the collision, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.

"The Oakland County Sheriff's Office reminds motorists to exercise caution near commercial driveways and intersections, particularly when large commercial vehicles are entering or exiting roadways," the report said.