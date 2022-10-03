Police: Driver found dead inside vehicle after crash in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a driver was found dead inside a vehicle following an apparent crash in Bloomfield Township.

At about 5:42 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of Kensington and Wattles roads after a motorist reported a truck in the trees, badly damaged.

Police found the driver inside the vehicle and pronounced them dead.

The crash is under investigation, and the driver's identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Pete Matejcik at 248-433-7769.