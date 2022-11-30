Watch CBS News
Local News

30-year-old driver found dead inside semi-truck on I-75

By Jessica Stevenson

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old driver was found dead in a truck on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway Tuesday evening. 

In a tweet, Michigan State Police Second District said the Detroit Regional Communications Center received multiple calls of a semi-truck blocking the left lane of I-75. 

When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a driver with no pulse detected.

Police said Narcan, a prescription used when an opioid overdose is suspected, was used, and EMS was requested. Narcan was not effective, and CPR was started.

According to police, an AED was also administered and was not effective. CPR continued until EMS arrived and took over. 

Life-saving measures did not work, and the driver from Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene. 

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Family notification is pending.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 10:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.