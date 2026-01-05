Driver dies after rollover crash on shoulder of I-75 exit ramp in Detroit, police say

A driver died after a rollover crash on an I-75 exit ramp in Detroit on Monday afternoon, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Monday on the exit ramp to Schaefer Highway on northbound I-75, police said.

According to police, the driver was traveling too fast for a curve on the exit ramp, lost control of their vehicle, and went off into a grass area on the left shoulder. The vehicle then hit a guardrail and rolled over, resting on its roof, police said.

The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

"We continue to see excessive speed lead to traffic crashes," said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw. "Troopers are currently investigating this crash and are working to identify the driver. It has been determined that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt."

The ramps remain closed for an investigation.