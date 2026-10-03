Driver charged with operating under the influence in Berkley crash that killed a man

A 40-year-old motorist is charged with operating under the influence causing death in connection with a crash in Berkley, Michigan, that killed a 51-year-old man last month, according to court records and public safety officials.

Marquis Dwayne Jackson of Detroit was arraigned on one count of the charge Friday.

According to the Berkley Department of Public Safety, officials responded to the crash in the area of Edgewood Avenue and Henley Street on Sept. 7 around 10:14 p.m. Eugene Garnett of Warren, Michigan, was killed in the incident.

Investigators say Jackson's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, which is 0.08, and that preliminary results show the vehicle was going over 100 mph before the collision.

A judge set Jackson's bond at $200,000, according to court records. If he posts it, he will be required to wear a tether and will not be allowed to operate a motor vehicle, officials said.

Jackson is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Oct. 16, court records said.