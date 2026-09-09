1 dead, 1 injured in Berkley car crash and fire, police say

One person was pronounced dead, and another was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the city of Berkley, Berkley Public Safety says.

According to authorities, on Sept. 7 at approximately 10:14 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle fire in the area of Edgewood Avenue and Henley Street in the city of Berkley.

Officers found that the incident involved a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer that had struck a tree and caught fire, with active flames inside the passenger compartment, police say.

According to police, the crash resulted in the death of a 52-year-old Warren resident who was the front-seat passenger.

The driver, a 40-year-old Troy resident, remains hospitalized and is being treated for injuries, authorities say.

Authorities suspect speed and the possible use of alcohol and/or controlled substances to be factors in the crash.

Police say that they are currently notifying the dead victim's family and are awaiting their official verification of identity.