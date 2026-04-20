Suspected impaired driver arrested in Sterling Heights hit-and-run

Police in Sterling Heights, Michigan, arrested a driver over the weekend in connection with a hit-and-run incident and suspected driving while impaired.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Schoenherr and Utica roads. Police say that at about 11 p.m. on April 18, officers responded to a report of a silver sedan traveling on a wheel rim northbound on Schoenherr near Metropolitan Parkway.

Police say the vehicle rear-ended a blue Toyota Prius before taking off. The driver of the Prius pulled over.

Police located the driver of the sedan and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for operating while impaired and failure to stop and identify at a personal injury crash. He was taken to the Macomb County Jail pending a blood test.

The driver who was struck suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.