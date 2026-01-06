Driver arrested after Monroe County high-speed chase ends in mobile home park

A pursuit where the suspect led a deputy along county roads and then into a manufactured home park in Monroe County, Michigan, resulted in an arrest, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The pursuit began when a deputy on patrol noticed a gray Ford Mustang driving carelessly about 8:30 p.m. Monday along War Road near the Frenchtown Villa manufactured home community in Frenchtown Township. The vehicle did not have a license plate, officers said.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver instead sped off, fleeing westbound on North Stoney Creek Road. The driver went south on U.S. 24/Telegraph Road, then westbound on South Stoney Creek Road.

Speeds at one point during the pursuit reached 110 mph, deputies said.

The pursuit continued along Exter Road, West Labo Road and Maxwell Road; then back to North Stoney Creek Road and Newport Road, where speeds had settled down to 30 to 40 mph.

At that point, the vehicle turned south on North Telegraph Road and pulled into Frenchtown Villa. The pursuit continued through the manufactured home park until the driver pulled into a driveway on Andre Street.

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old man from Newport, was taken into custody without incident. He was lodged at the Monroe County Jail on a charge of fleeing and eluding, pending arraignment at Monroe County First District Court.

The passenger, identified as a 19-year-old woman from Newport, was initially taken into custody but released at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. Deputies ask that anyone who has information about the incident contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7748.