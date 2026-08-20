Driver accused of hitting woman riding electric scooter in Detroit

A driver is facing charges after Detroit police say he struck a woman who was riding an electric scooter.

Records show that 22-year-old Richard Hawkins is charged with one count of failing to stop at a scene resulting in serious impairment and one count of operating while license suspended causing serious injury. Hawkins was arraigned on Aug. 16 and received a $50,000 personal bond.

Detroit police allege that the 27-year-old woman was riding an electric scooter through the intersection of Linnhurst and Westphalia when Hawkins struck her. Police say Hawkins's vehicle did not have a license plate, but they were able to catch him with the help of tips submitted by residents.

Hawkins turned himself in on Aug. 12.

Records show he is due back in court on Monday, Aug. 24.