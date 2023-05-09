Dr. Lisa Chism discusses new guidance on breast cancer screenings

(CBS DETROIT) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force updated its guidance on breast cancer screenings, lowering the recommended age that women should get their first mammogram by 10 years to 40.

The move puts the federal recommendations closer to the guidance from the American Cancer Society. Members of the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force say this will help with early discovery, especially among Black women.

Dr. Lisa Chism, a certified nurse practitioner and clinical director of the Oakland Macomb Breast Center joined CBS News Detroit on Tuesday to talk about the new guidance.